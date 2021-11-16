Tech

Galaxy Watch 4 features come to older models – here’s what

Kim Lee
Galaxy Watch 4 is the newest smartwatch launched on the market by Samsung, coming with particular news compared to previous generations, in addition to being the first with Wear OS. Now Samsung has started to distribute part of these innovations also to the old models of smartwatch.

In fact, in the last few hours Samsung has started some new updates for Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3. Here’s what’s coming:

  • Advanced Fall Detection, with which the smartwatch will be able to decode if the user has suffered a sudden fall and warn the emergency contacts by sending a SOS. You can cancel the SOS call within 60 seconds of being detected.
  • Group Challenges, the group challenges to improve their performance in terms of physical activities also arrive on previous generations of Galaxy Watch.
  • The last image that you find in the gallery at the end of the article shows all the new watchfaces arriving on previous Galaxy smartwatches, initially arriving with Galaxy Watch 4. The names to identify them are: Premium Analog, Color Duo, Endangered Animal, Simple Classic White, Simple Classic Dark Green, Big Number, Cute Character, Animals, Active And Simple.

The novelties just described are currently in the automatic distribution phase along with the software updates for the smartwatches mentioned above. We remind you that the updates for Samsung wearables can be managed through the Galaxy Wear app for mobile devices.

1 minute read
