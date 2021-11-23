Galaxy Watch 4, the price collapses in view of Black Friday: seize the moment

Yesterday we talked about it on two occasions: to underline the very high sales recorded and to report how much the price had dropped in the meantime. Today the kidney blow of Samsung: the Galaxy Watch 4 sees the price fall further, even going below the 200 euro level and also finding a slight increase in availability compared to the past few weeks.

Galaxy Watch drops below 200 euros

The great success of the latest edition risks really undermining the leadership of the Apple Watch in the wearable market and today’s price cannot go unnoticed: 199 euros for what is the most sought-after smartwatch of the moment, with all the richness of the WearOS apps and all the classic style of that round dial on which Samsung has bet since day one as an alternative to the Cupertino lines.

There are few models available, but on all there is the clear cut on the price that extends the red carpet at the Black Friday race:

Golden opportunity that ends exactly with the end of Black Friday, but beware: the dynamics of these days suggest that available stocks can be relatively scarce and availability could soon be postponed by many weeks. This would mean an outage of the valid period for a delivery by Christmas, making the gift option no longer valid. If this is your intention, immediately put your favorite model in the cart because this is the only way to ensure today’s special price and fast delivery.