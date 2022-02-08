Galaxy Watch4 series further enhances holistic wellbeing and personalization with a new update – Samsung Newsroom UK

The new update to the Galaxy Watch4 series allows users to achieve their goals with advanced health and wellness features and to express themselves with a level of personalization never seen before

Samsung Electronics today announced a new update for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, continuing its commitment to help users achieve their health and wellness goals and express their personal style. Users can count on new enhancements such as advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep coaching program, and new insights into body composition.[1]. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have even more ways to customize their look with updated watch faces and a new line of stylish straps.

“We understand the growing needs of smartwatch users and with these needs in mind, with our latest update we are committed to guiding Galaxy Watch4 series users on their unique wellness journeys,” he said. Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to continue this commitment as part of our broader initiative to redefine holistic wellness through advanced experiences and new innovations.”

Motivation for movement

The latest body composition update gives users even more insight into their progress. Samsung Health will also offer body composition insights provided by Centr [2], a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth, which helps users improve their health, fitness and mindset. In addition, Galaxy Watch4 owners will be able to benefit from a 30-day trial [3] for full and unrestricted access to Centr.

Whether the user is looking to stay fit or training for the next competition, the new Samsung function for runners and cyclists allows you to preset the duration, distance and number of repetitions of the workout. Galaxy Watch4 will guide you through a personalized intensity training session with a series of high intensity workouts interspersed with low intensity workouts, achieving impactful and focused workout every time.

Samsung is collaborating with top apps like adidas Running and Strava to help users improve their workouts.

Improve night sleep

By relying on the Galaxy Watch4’s excellent sleep tracking capabilities, the new sleep coaching program helps users develop better sleeping habits. By tracking sleep patterns for seven days and completing two surveys, the program assigns one of eight symbol animals that represent the user’s sleep pattern. Next, it will guide users through a four- or five-week coaching program that includes goals, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guide, and regular reports to support users as they strive to improve their sleep quality. .

When the goal is to wake up refreshed, a peaceful and quiet environment is the key to getting a healthy night’s rest. Galaxy Watch4 recognizes when users fall asleep and automatically turns off the lights enabled by Samsung SmartThings to help create better sleeping conditions.[4].

Insights for a healthier heart

Combined with advanced BioActive Sensor technology and the Samsung Health Monitor app [5]Galaxy Watch4 measures blood pressure [6] (BP) and the electrocardiogram [7] (ECG), allowing users to monitor their heart health at any time and from anywhere. Since first introduction in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app is currently available in 43 countries globally, expanding to 11 more in March, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa.

A wider selection of matching straps and dials

The new Galaxy Watch4 update makes the wearable device experience even better, both from the inside and the outside. Users will be able to further customize the watch face with additional colors and fonts that will make the watch truly unique. Also, new strap colors[8] such as burgundy and cream, and the new fabric band and link bracelet will be available for a more personalized look.

Commit to expanding compatibility within the Android ecosystem

Additionally, Google Assistant will be available on the Galaxy Watch4 series in the coming months. With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will be equipped with advanced voice assistant features to meet their various needs.

Users can also install their favorite smartphone apps [9] on their Galaxy Watch4 during initial one-touch setup, creating a seamless experience between devices from the start.

Availability[10] [11]

This software update will be available via the Galaxy Wearable app for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic starting on the day of Unpacked (February 9, 2022). Users will be able to purchase the new straps from the end of February.

Learn more about the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic[12]it is possible to visit:

Galaxy Watch4: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic: www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch4-classic

1 Intended exclusively for general well-being and fitness. It is not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease. Measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for any suggestions. Do not measure your body composition if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under the age of 20. The availability of this feature may vary by country.

2 Insights provided by Centr will only be available in English at launch.

3 Centr’s 30-day free trial offer is available to Samsung Health users who have connected the Galaxy Watch 4 series to their mobile phone. The offer is valid for all users who sign up for Centr through Samsung Health on Centr.com. This offer is only available to new Centr customers and does not apply to existing Centr members. The Centr service is available worldwide. All subscriptions offer the first 30 days of free and unlimited access to Centr. Subscriptions are billed at the end of the 30-day free trial and automatically renew at the end of each subscription. You can cancel the automatic renewal at any time.

[4] Requires the latest versions of Samsung Clock mobile app (v. 12.1.10.5), Samsung SmartThings mobile app (v. 1.7.59.23) and SmartThings Framework mobile app (v1.4.1). Available on smart devices registered with SmartThings.

[5] Requires a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 7 or later and the Samsung Health Monitor app which is only available in the Samsung Galaxy app store. Due to national restrictions in obtaining approval / registration as a medical device, the Samsung Health Monitor app only works on watches and smartphones purchased in countries where the service is currently available.

[6] The Blood Pressure feature is only available in some countries, it is not available in the United States. To ensure accuracy, users should calibrate their device every four weeks with a traditional blood pressure cuff. The BP app cannot diagnose hypertension, other conditions, or check for signs of a heart attack. It is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

[7] The ECG function is only available in some countries. The ECG app is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. The ECG app is not intended for users with known arrhythmias other than atrial fibrillation or for users under the age of 22. Users should not identify or take clinical action based on device output without consulting a qualified healthcare professional.

[8] Sold separately. Availability may vary by country.

[9] Limited to watch compatible apps downloaded through the Google Play Store. Requires the latest version of the Google Play Store on the connected device.

[10] Availability may vary by market or operator. The update will initially be available on Bluetooth versions, and will roll out to LTE versions later.

[11] Application update requires a smartphone with Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM and the latest version of the Samsung Health mobile application (v.6.21)

[12] All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document, including, but not limited to, product benefits, design, components, performance, availability and capabilities are subject to change without forewarning.