Galderisi: “In the Juve squad, no one has the characteristics of Morata”

Giuseppe Galderisi was interviewed by Gazzetta.it. This is his comment on the possible passage of Morata to Barcelona and on the possible substitution: “However sudden, the situation could turn into a favorable opportunity for all the parties involved. Who knows what is cooking, I’m curious to see how it ends. But I think that for Juve it could be a moment of acceleration of their projects. He already had in mind to put his hand to the advanced department, and now a ripple effect can start that could also favor it. I think the club has very clear its priorities and its possibilities. It will require the arrival of a replacement, and in the I imagine his choice will think about the medium-long term: I do not think he will be content to plug the hole thinking only of the next six months to close the season, even if he is in the running on various fronts and cannot distract himself from his more immediate goals, between championship and cups “.

Pros and cons of the sale of the Spaniard, Juve side: “If the sale goes through, Juve will lose a player in their own unique way. Who knows how to score and score, who moves a lot, who covers various roles and various areas of the pitch, who helps the team and has a generous temperament. In short, it will not be easy to replace it. But if a young player arrives at the height, the club could look to the future with greater serenity “.

Who could be the ideal replacement? What features should it have? “I would see a good ‘Icardi’ player, as a profile I mean. In other words, a structured striker, who fills the area, who knows how to transform the team’s great offensive work into goals. Juve has a lot of winger, wingers, wing players, second strikers, in short, people who bring the ball forward and put it in the middle, quality players who so far have shown that they are more inclined to construction than to finalization. Having to take on another striker, I think he should focus on a classic striker “.

Losing Morata, what would be the heaviest loss for Juve? “He is a very functional player in Allegri’s game, and no one in the squad has his characteristics. He is good in spaces, but even in the strait he knows how to move, he has a run, he has shot, he is very skilled in reversing the action. It won’t be easy in January to find another striker on a par with Morata and Juve, but I think Juve have clear ideas, they will be able to seize the right moment “.

Among the names that are made, who would see better? From Icardi and Cavani, to Depay and Aubameyang: “The first two are fantastic players, who are experiencing the ups and downs of top-notch competition in the clubs they play for. Of the two, the most useful could be Icardi, even if the age is starting to be a bit high. The other two are important players, but Juve must make a real choice, not be satisfied. And I’m not sure they have qualities of Juve character too. Morata, on the other hand, has always shown attachment and team spirit, human qualities that Juve knows well “.

To finish with Scamacca and Origi: “The second for technical characteristics could be fine, but I see in Scamacca the ideal striker, a young Icardi, the point of reference for the area that Juve needs, now and in the future …”.

To stay on the subject of forwards: is Juve right to recalibrate the renewal of Dybala, or if they let Morata go would it be better to close quickly with the Argentine? “I am convinced that everything has already been established for the renewal of the Argentine and that the club is only waiting for the moment to formalize. Dybala is an important, representative player who already speaks as a captain and who has shown great attachment. He is already a milestone “.