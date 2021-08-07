Gale Anne Hurd spoke about the future of the franchise

Many fans know Gale Anne Hurd as one of the producers behind The Walking Dead of AMC, but originally cut its teeth by bringing one of the biggest franchises of the ’80s and’ 90s to the big screen: we’re talking about Terminator.

Hurd was a screenwriter of the first Terminator together (then husband) James Cameron, and executive produced T2 and Terminator 3 after she and Cameron divorced. It’s no secret that the Terminator struggled to find success after T2: having James Cameron and Linda Hamilton once again involved in the project couldn’t stop Terminator – Dark Destiny from flopping at the box office.

So if Cameron wasn’t lucky enough to revitalize Terminator, maybe the right person to talk to is the woman who helped shape the franchise’s biggest hits. In a recent interview with Gale Anne Hurd was asked what it might be the future of Terminator. His response was as follows:

“Honestly, I have no idea. I was not involved in the last film. To give you perspective, however, during a scuba diving lesson in Micronesia, we found that they even screened The Terminator, albeit a bootleg video version, in one of the most remote islands in the world. The awareness is therefore that the franchise is already perennial. With the right story, the right cast and the right direction, I think there may still be potential for the future. “

Hurd is aware that he has made a immortal franchise. After all, Terminator has gone from being the little sci-fi / horror movie Cameron and Hurd made in 1984, to the franchise that fans everywhere have never forgotten or strayed from. Cameron’s films are still revered as classics, the TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles it’s a cult classic and every new attempt to build on Cameron’s films draws audiences, even if it ultimately disappoints. As the producer said, all you need is the right story, the right cast and the right director. Simple, right ?!

Recently, however, we wondered why all Terminator T800s have the face of Arnold Schwarzenegger. For other insights, we leave you to our analysis of the Terminator saga.