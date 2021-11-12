Galeazzi is dead, the commentator was 75 years old – Corriere.it

the sports journalist died in Rome, at the Gemelli Hospital Giampiero Galeazzi. He was 75 years old and had been ill for some time. He had been hospitalized for weeks, in intensive care, the death occurred shortly before noon. He had spoken to himself about his health problems Courier service: I don’t have Parkinson’s, I have diabetes. Health goes up and down, like on a roller coaster. I have pressure changes, swollen legs. When I get excited, my hands shake, but I’m not that bad, I’ve also lost a few pounds. And at Gemelli in recent years he had already been hospitalized several times.

Historical commentator and TV presenter, he was also a former rowing champion. His commentaries are unforgettable, especially the one that accompanied the Abbagnale brothers in 1988. Also known by the nickname of Steak for his exuberant physicality (nickname given to him by the journalist Gilberto Evangelisti, as Galeazzi himself said, I was tall, massive, he saw me and said: “Who am I Bisteccone?”), in the registry office it was Gian Piero Daniele Galeazzi. Born in Rome on May 18, 1946 but of Piedmontese origins, he graduated in Economics with a thesis in statistics.





He was a rowing professional: in 1967 he won the Italian championship in singles and doubles with Giuliano Spingardi the following year. The passion had been transmitted to him by his father Enrico, European champion in 1932 in the two without. Arrived in Rai (I worked from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening, – to say – I brought the cappuccino to Ciotti, I read the results of the C on Sunday. Enrico Ameri, Ciotti himself, Rino Icardi, Claudio Ferretti) and sent to the Munich Olympics in 1972, Galeazzi has built a dazzling career full of satisfactions: unforgettable for millions of viewers, not only sports fans, too. the stories of the blue tennis companies in the golden years, those of Adriano Panatta and company. Speaking of the historical commentary on the Abbagnales, he said: Yet the night before I was playing cards with Evangelisti when the news of a strike arrived. At that point, instead of going to bed, I wandered around Seoul, in the bars frequented by the American military. Only when I returned to the hotel at dawn did I discover that the strike had been lifted. I rushed to do the commentary without even the sheet of the finalists.

Lazio fan, never hidden faith, father of two children (Gianluca and Susanna, both journalists, the first at La7, the second at Sky), Galeazzi has been able to be a great attack reporter also in football, thanks to his forays on the sidelines and in the locker rooms, managing to place the microphone under the noses of people like Maradona, Platini, Liedholm and many other great protagonists of football over the years. ’80s and 90s: Not to mention the champagne showers they gave me in the locker room during the championship parties – he recalled years later – The idea of ​​having Maradona interview his teammates after the victory was brilliant. And the joy for the white and blue scudetto in 2000: I was falling asleep in the commentary for a match of two anonymous Spaniards, when I hear Juventus losing and Lazio having already beaten Reggina. I run away from the stadium, go up to Monte Mario and all who embrace me … There was no colleague, they were all in Perugia for the Juventus championship and instead the championship was there, from my Lazio. And I did the only Rai service.

But in addition to his commitment as a sports journalist, Gian Piero should also be remembered for his forays into the world of entertainment: in Sanremo with Pippo Baudo in 1996, for example, and on many occasions alongside Mara Venier (her great friend). In recent years, as a commentator, he had participated in various football broadcasts: from World Nights to 90 minutes, from European Nights to 90 minutes Champions: Mara? I was already leading 90 minutes and she was good at throwing me into the show. Ten years of Domenica In have ruined me. Magnavo in the evening and no longer came to the club to play the game. In a short time, I found myself wearing a set of suitcases weighing 50 kilos.

