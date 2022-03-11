Galicia bets on attracting doctors and demands more MIR places

Julio García Comesaña, Minister of Health.
The Minister of Health, Julio Garcia Comesanahas claimed this Friday the Galicia’s “clear commitment” to “try to attract more doctors”while reproaching the Ministry of Health that he not authorize the formation of more as he had asked for this year. To questions from the media this Friday after the signing of the management agreements with the seven Galician health areas, Comesaña recalled that is “general” in Spain the “lack of family doctors” because “there aren’t any on the hiring lists.”
For this reason, it has influenced “Galicia proposed solutions”in relation to which he has recalled that it was the “first community that extended the age of retirement beyond 65 years“, to whom he has thanked for their work. To this, in the face of criticism from unions and other groups about the lack of professionals, he has added the continuity contracts and now the specialty of Primary Care Specialist Physician “which will be offered to 106 doctors who finish in May”.
In this sense, he has insisted on the “clear commitment to try to attract doctors who finish their training in the most stable way possible”. “We can’t train more”, he stressed, in relation to another 65 that the Xunta requested from the Ministry of Health, and that it “did not authorize this new training.” Thus, he has reiterated that the regional health administration offers “the best conditions for them to stay” in Sergas.
Emergency doctor specialty in Galicia
“We make the precise bets to try to retain the doctors who are trained in Galicia and we want to train emergency doctors so that when Family is over they don’t leave to Emergencies”, he added, to emphasize that “the Ministry did not listen” to this proposal from Galicia and other communities and “still does not create the specialty of Emergencies”.
With respect to the rest of the categories in Sergas, he highlighted that there is no “overall problem” of understaffing. “We have a problem with family doctors”, he has sentenced, to defend, for example, that with the so-called ‘XIDE project’, they try “that the demand that other specialists can solve in a consensual way does not go through family doctors”, to which he added the health technicians “to lighten the loads” in Primary.
