Galicia demands that the Government of Spain adopt urgent measures to resolve the shortage of family medicine specialists

Santiago de Compostela, July 18, 2022

The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, participated this afternoon in the Conference of the Cycle of Ministers of Health of the Spanish Society of Health Directors (SEDISA), a meeting in which he once again demanded that the Government of Spain adopt urgent measures to resolve the shortage of physicians suffered by the National Health System.

During his speech, the person in charge of the Xunta’s health portfolio again launched an emergency message to the Ministry of Health, noting that “the lack of doctors is the most urgent problem that Spanish health has at this time.”

Thus, he stressed that statewide measures are necessary to solve a problem that exceeds the powers of the autonomous communities. “We do not want to escape from our powers, but we demand measures to be able to exercise them,” said the councilor.

The councilor appealed to co-governance and stressed that the central government “cannot continue to turn its back on a problem that affects all of Spain, and on which it already has a mandate from the Congress of Deputies.”

Manifesto of urgent measures and breach of agreements

García Comesaña recalled the support that the manifesto promoted a few weeks ago is receiving, by the government of Galicia and the Basque Country, in which the Ministry of Health is urged to unblock all the measures that are necessary to tackle the problem of the shortage of specialists in the national public health system.

On this document, which has the support of five other regional governments (Catalonia, Andalusia, Murcia and Castilla-León and Madrid), the Minister cited the six fundamental proposals that are needed to reverse the situation.

Specifically, he pointed out the need to articulate a system for choosing MIR positions that guarantees that there are no vacancies left unfilled; to create the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine; and to address the reform of the specialized training system in Family and Community Medicine to be able to accredit teaching units in a more flexible and agile way.

Likewise, he also reiterated that it is necessary to implement an extraordinary call for MIR positions for the specialty of Family and Community Medicine; create a State Registry of Health Professionals; and promote, through a State Action Plan, measures that facilitate the development of Primary School physicians as the backbone of this level of care.

The head of the Galician Health, described as “disappointing” the response transferred, for now, by the central government. Thus, he considers that the solutions provided by the Minister of Health “are long-term solutions”, and they are not enough to immediately solve the problem that affects primary care throughout Spain. In addition, he also regretted that there is a set of measures that were agreed by all the autonomous communities, in April 2018, and that are still pending implementation by the Central Government.

All in all, the Xunta hopes that during the next Human Resources Commission of the Interterritorial Council, to be held on July 26, the central government will address in depth the situation of Primary Care and adopt far-reaching measures that make it possible to unclog the situation.

Agreements and measures within regional powers

In the company of the managers of the health areas of Santiago and Lugo, Eloína Núñez, and Ramón Ares; García Comesaña listed the package of measures that the Xunta de Galicia had already articulated, within the scope of its powers, given the lack of progress by the Government of Spain.

Along these lines, he stressed that the Xunta launched a call for 106 places for primary care physicians through a merit contest, with which it became the first community to choose this selection system to alleviate the deficit of medical professionals in the public health system. . For now, the councilor abounded, Health has already received 350 applications for this call. In addition, he announced that this system will be used again to deal with the coverage of specialists in regional hospitals.

On the other hand, the Galician Executive also adopted other measures with the aim of optimizing the operation of primary care in Galicia. Among them: the implementation of quality agendas for medical and nursing staff; the start-up of the Denada Comprehensive Management System (XIDE); the preparation of Local Health Plans; o Strengthening the roles of medical, pharmacy and nursing staff.

Lastly, he highlighted the unanimous agreement reached with the trade union organizations, at the Sectorial Table held on June 29, and in which up to 10 improvement and recognition measures for health professionals were included. Among these, the new possibility of accumulating cards for a vacant doctor position stands out, which will enable greater continuity in patient care. Thus, the accumulation of a maximum of 300 cards will be allowed, with an additional benefit of 4 hours and average per week, and an annual remuneration of 12,000 euros per year or proportional part.