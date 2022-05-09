Galicia is among the Autonomous Communities with the highest number of family and community medicine professionals per 100,000 inhabitants

The data collected by the Ministry of Health in the 5th report on Supply and need for medical specialists in Spain, indicate that Galicia has a total of 116 doctors for every 100,000 people registered in our community. Thus, the Galician public health network will be considerably above the national average, of 87.4 physicians/100,000 inhabitants.

In this sense, the list of Galician Family and Community Medicine professionals is only surpassed by three communities; namely, Asturias with 127.5 doctors, Extremadura with 125.6 doctors, and the Comunidad Foral de Navarra, which has 121.2 family medicine professionals, in this ratio.

According to the data provided by the autonomous communities, in 2021 the number of Family and Community Medicine Physicians of the SNS amounted to 39,666 professionals, of which 91.3% were assigned to primary care.

Deficit of family doctors in the National Health System

Thus, in a complicated context of a shortage of professionals throughout the country, the Galician Health Service is positioned as the fourth best health service in which it reaches the ratio of family doctors per 100,000 inhabitants of the National Health System. Despite this, the prospects that the deficit will increase in the coming years have led the Xunta de Galicia to demand urgent measures from the Government of Spain, which is competent in specialized health training.

Once Galicia has spent years covering 100% of the places for training specialists in family medicine accredited by the Ministry, in November last year the Xunta requested the Government to accredit 64 more places, increasing capacity by 45%. formation of Galicia. Although the places accredited meeting the requirements, the Government of Spain denied Galicia’s request to incorporate them into the MIR call for this year 2022, so they will have to wait another year to train new specialists.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Julio Garcia Comesaña, has transferred to the Minister Carolina Darias, on several occasions, other measures to alleviate this situation of lack of professionals that also respond to the demands of the Galician Parliament, such as the extraordinary call for more MIR vacancies, the preferential processing of the creation of an emergency medicine specialty that prevents these professionals from taking up family medicine training vacancies, or the elimination of the limitations on replacement rates imposed by the Government of Spain, which prevent to the regional health services to offer all of their vacant places.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health, the specialty of Family and Community Medicine is the one that provides the worst data in terms of the lack of doctors. Thus, in 2019, primary care became a top priority issue for the Galician Government. Proof of this was the preparation of the document “Galician Primary Care Plan 2019-2021”, approved by the Consello da Xunta on May 16, 2019, and which has an economic endowment of more than 103 million euros for its execution. . In addition, a complementary document entitled “For primary care that is the backbone of the health system” was subsequently drawn up, which also marks the roadmap to be followed at this level of care. In both cases, the Galician Health Service continues to evaluate, on a monthly basis, compliance with the objectives established in these reports in order to achieve 100%.

Along with these measures, the Xunta de Galicia has just published the order by which 106 positions for doctors in the specialty of primary care are summoned, through the merit competition system.

A This OPE modality for doctors, in which Galicia is a pioneer, adds other measures already put in place to strengthen Human Resources in Galician primary care, and among which the call for another 73 processes that will allow the incorporation of 2,000 professionals of different categories, with link made.

In addition, the Xunta has also been adopting various reorganization measures to optimize this care service, such as the TAO Instruction, which allows nursing staff to monitor patients with anticoagulant treatments; the possibility of prescribing chronic patients by pharmaceutical staff; the implementation of quality agendas for medical and nursing staff, the development of local Health Plans that give health centers greater autonomy, as well as other improvements, such as the implementation of the CRM100 Platform, which allows management of the calls received in the health centers; or the Comprehensive Team Demand Classification System (XIDE), which will contribute to optimizing the functioning of the care level closest to the citizenry.