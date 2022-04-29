Galicia loses a historical head of Internal Medicine

Josep Másferrer, at the bottom with a coat, surrounded by companions in his farewell.

The Head of Service Internal Medicine of the Regional Hospital of Valdeorras, Josep Masferrer Serra (Cassá de la selva, Girona, 1954), gives up the baton on the occasion of his retirement. Dozens of colleagues have honored him at his farewell after almost 40 years in the center of Ourense.

The tribute, among others, was attended by Felix Rubialmanager of Sanitary Area of ​​Ourense, Verín and O Barco de Valdeorrasof the Galician Health Service.

The information channel of this Health Area has tweeted in honor of the internist: “Days of farewells, days of homage, comrades who started march, Sometimes you marrya long road and deixan great services, patients and communities. Graces Josep MASferrer“.

Masferrer has participated in the life of scientific societies in the specialty, especially in the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami)and also in the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI)as in the organization of the national congress that in 2021 it held in Santiago de Compostela. SEMi itself has expressed in its profile of Twitter his best wishes “to Dr. Josep Másferrer, member of SOGAMI and SEMI, after his retirement and we congratulate him for his professional work throughout these 38 years”.

He graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1978, and began his professional career in his hometown and in the surrounding area. Later she moved to General Hospital of Asturiasin Oviedo, where he spent four years specializing in Internal Medicine.

In front of his colleagues, he recalled those first days in Valdeorras in the homage: “There were three general practitioners at the Hospital and in the urban area of or boat practically nothing else. Everything was left to the hand of God. it was disastrous“.