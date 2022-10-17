Health

Galicia will have a Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Meeting of the Ministry of Health, Julio García Comesaña with the heads of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the seven health areas.

The Xunta de Galicia will create the Galician Center for Disease Control and Preventiondependent on the General Directorate of Public Health, in search of excellence in epidemiological surveillance, and in order to protect and equitably improve the health and safety of Galician citizens.

Its creation – remarked the Department of Health in a statement – responds to the need to reinforcement of the structures of the Directorate of Public Health derived from the experience of the pandemic and will allow the retention and recruitment of talentthrough new staffing formulas.

Among the objectives of the Galician Center for Disease Control and Prevention will be the implementation of strategies that allow the better disease controlcommunicable or non-communicable, as well as contributing to the preparation of the Galician public health system in the face of risks and threats.

Its functions will also include coordinating the actions to be applied, while promoting networking with health, academic and research entities, betting on the use of tools based on artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Health, Julio García Comesaña, accompanied by other authorities of the regional department, presented this Monday to the heads of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the seven health areas the strategic lines of this center.

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.

Photo of James James1 hour ago
