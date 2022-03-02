Galicia will open Center for Advanced Cellular Therapies

The rector of the USC, Anthony Lopez whom both the Regional Minister and Mosquera congratulated on his re-election, has stressed that this center will allow “invigorate research” . In this sense, he has assured that in order to cede the facilities to Sergas, the Compostela institution requested that, in addition to the production of advanced cell therapies, it host research. “We want to generate knowledge to improve the living conditions of patients” has abounded, in addition to the “vocation to attract and generate new cutting-edge therapies”.

Comesaña has highlighted that the works to adapt the facilities have begun by the company Ecofred, whose representative, Sergi Pascual, has explained that the “estimated time” of the works is four months, which will be carried out with the “highest quality standards” . For her part, the former Minister of Health and head of Galaria, Rocío Mosquera, stressed that it is an “important” project because this center “is going to be a revolution in oncological therapies” and in others. Thus, she has stated that she aspires to “produce all the therapies that clinicians demand and the agency authorizes.”

Galicia will have this year in Santiago de Compostela with the first Production Center for Advanced Cellular Therapies after a period of four months for the works and a budget for its start-up of three million euros, which will place the Galician Community “at the forefront” in personalized medicine . This was highlighted this Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Julio Garcia Comesana in the presentation of this center on the occasion of the start of the works, which are carried out in the facilities of the former USC Institute of Orthopedics, ceded by the University of Santiago in Monte da Condesa.

For his part, the Minister of Health has detailed that “clean rooms” will be installed for the production of advanced cell therapies. Thus, he has pointed out that of those three million euros of budget, some 900,000 euros are allocated to reforms, some 726,000 euros for equipment and a third contract to be tendered for specific laboratory equipment. Comesaña has highlighted that this center represents a “clear commitment to precision medicine” that will have repercussions, he added, “on the quality of life and survival” of patients such as cancer patients.

In this regard, he pointed out the importance of CAR-T therapies, which starts from cells that are obtained from the patient’s blood and are genetically modified in the laboratory, to be administered later. This means that the immune system of the cancer patient can recover its ability, first to recognize the cancer cell, and then selectively destroy it. Therefore, with this new center, in which drugs for various cell therapies can be producedthe Galician Community, Comesaña highlighted, is at the forefront of research and the production of advanced treatments, the aim of which is to tackle different pathologies of an oncological nature.

Comesaña has affirmed that it is “drugs with a high clinical and healthcare impact that, in some cases, reach response rates of 80 percent”. According to data from Sanidade, it is expected that the Research Unit will be created before the end of 2022, to carry out projects that allow the development of new cell therapies to be produced in the production center and, immediately afterwards, to be applied to patients in the public health system.

Thus, the head of Sanidade has indicated that during the first two years of operation it is expected to be able to produce between “one and two different drugs” in clinical trials, which may mean “between 50 and 100 patients” treated. Comesaña has also alluded to the proton therapy center that Galicia will have, also located in Santiago, to highlight that of the 10 planned in Spain, they aspire to the Galician being the first to function, for which they work “intensely”.