Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez photographed her incredible physical change and garnered thousands of compliments

Galilea Lopez Morillo 26 years old is the daughter of Liliana Morillo, the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez She has been estranged from her father for some time. The artist’s granddaughter has put aside family differences and is focused on her own career as well as her health.

Some time ago Galilea Lopez Morillo She made the decision to lose weight, inspired by her mother who had a gastric sleeve inserted a year ago, which improved her appearance and also her quality of life. Unlike the rest of her family, young Ella does not belong in show business.

