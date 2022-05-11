Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez photographed her incredible physical change and garnered thousands of compliments

Galilea Lopez Morillo 26 years old is the daughter of Liliana Morillo, the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez She has been estranged from her father for some time. The artist’s granddaughter has put aside family differences and is focused on her own career as well as her health.

Some time ago Galilea Lopez Morillo She made the decision to lose weight, inspired by her mother who had a gastric sleeve inserted a year ago, which improved her appearance and also her quality of life. Unlike the rest of her family, young Ella does not belong in show business.

Galilea Lopez Morillo It is all the rage on social networks where she shows her best poses, looks, trips and moments with family and friends for her almost 100,000 followers. She is a specialist in finance and real estate investment and with that she makes a living.

The before and after of Galilea López Morillo. Source: instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

Now Galilea Lopez Morillo He taught on the social network of the little camera how his physical transformation has been in the last month and a half that has been firm with exercise and with a healthy diet supervised by a professional. “@xyasfitness sent me this last night to show me my 6 week progress and WOW I’m so proud. I’ve struggled with my weight my whole life losing and gaining weight constantly,” the Cougar’s granddaughter wrote.

“This year I took things very personally and promised myself that I would achieve not only the best mental/spiritual version of myself, but also the best physical version of myself before I turn 27!” Galilea Lopez Morillo among other things. His fans immediately reacted to the publication and showered him with praise for his strength, perseverance and courage.