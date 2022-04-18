Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is only 26 years old and is the only granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The young woman has always been in the mouth of the media since it is rumored that the Venezuelan singer does not have a good relationship with her, since he does not have one with her daughters either: Liliana and Lilibeth.

Galilee He has used his Instagram account, where he has more than 80,000 followers, to make a greeting on this Easter Sunday. “Today is a special day! HE IS RISEN. Happy Easter, my beautiful friends! May God bless you and guide you now and always!” he wrote alongside a photograph of her inside a car.

Related news

Then the granddaughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez uploaded a video of a stage and the caption: “This year’s Easter will hold a special place in my heart…thank you, God! You’re so wonderful. THE ALPHA AND THE OMEGA!” This last expression means that God and Jesus Christ are “the beginning and the end.”

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In the last hours, Galilee He shared a couple of photos where he looks with his back to the camera and facing the sea. “Back as if she had never left me” was the phrase used by the young woman from the paradisiacal beaches of Miami. She also wore a swimsuit with an orange piece and a purple one.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

The publication of the granddaughter of “the Puma” It was filled with thousands of likes and comments. “That rearguard is Morillo wherever they put it!!!” It was the message left by his grandmother and former partner of the singer, Lila Morillo.