Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is only 26 years old and is the only granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The young woman has always been in the mouth of the media since it is rumored that the Venezuelan singer does not have a good relationship with her, since he does not have one with her daughters either: Liliana and Lilibeth.

Galilee He has used his Instagram account, where he has more than 80,000 followers, to make a greeting on this Easter Sunday. “Today is a special day! HE IS RISEN. Happy Easter, my beautiful friends! May God bless you and guide you now and always!” he wrote alongside a photograph of her inside a car.

