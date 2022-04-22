Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, shook the net in a bathing suit

The granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez reconfirmed her incredible beauty on virtual platforms. The 26-year-old shared three photos this past Tuesday that drew all eyes among her millions of fans around the world. The Latina wore a tight fuchsia and orange swimsuit. Furthermore, she accessorized her look with her wet hair and white sunglasses.

“You want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down. I’m happy, I’m free!” It was the simple and motivational caption that Galilea López Morillo chose for her summer post.

This aforementioned publication Lopez Morillo garnered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram in just a few hours. “Keep exercising mommy you look radiant beautiful. beautiful”, “blessings Galilee.. greetings, do what makes you happy” and “A beautiful face loses a few more pounds and that’s it, but you are a beautiful girl and she doesn’t look like her grandmother nor her mother, she will be like her father” were some of the most outstanding messages that received the vigorous woman in the network of the camera.

Galilee posing. Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

On the other hand, the junior Puma supposed unrecognized son of his famous grandfather and therefore uncle of Galilee He is recovering after undergoing heart surgery. The also singer surprised everyone this week by sharing some photos of him from the hospital.

Galilee posing. Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

These aforementioned images of the alleged unrecognized son of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez were shared from an original post by Lila Morillo. “These photos are the Testimony of the Miracle that JESUS ​​THE CHRIST OF GLORY did, in the Life of Puma Juniors. He tells me to have left his body, while they intervened! And that a Celestial being was in front of Him and He said, YOU WILL BE FINE!! Then he came back to the Body!!! HALLELUJAAAAA!! Today he testifies with the Photos, recognizing Jesus, AS HIS LORD AND SAVIOR of him!! Juan José, El Pumita Juniors, will personally tell why he’s still ALIVE! CHRIST LIVES!! And he LOVES YOU!! Glory TO GOD!” was the text chosen by the interpreter’s ex-wife “I have the right to be happy” to accompany these pics.