Galilea López Morillo: the demanding DIET that the granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez did to lose weight

Galilea López Morillo, 26, is the only granddaughter of the renowned singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez but between them there is no relationship due to family clashes that his mother Liliana Rodríguez Morillo has had with his father over time.

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is all the rage on social networks where she accumulates more than 88 thousand followers from all latitudes, there she shares for her fans the best photos of her looks, poses, trips, family moments with her mother Liliana and fragments of her work in Miami, the city in which he lives.

But far from what everyone believes, Galilea Lopez Morillo He does not belong to the artistic world like his mother Liliana and his grandfather Puma Rodríguez. She, rather, the young woman, is a specialist in finance and real estate and works with a committed team in the city of Miami in the United States.

The truth is that in recent times, Galilea Lopez Morillo, set out to lose a few kilos and shares the process with his followers on social networks. She started a diet free of carbohydrates and fatty preparations and began a path in healthy eating supervised by a professional.

This Galilea Lopez Morillo I complement it with a demanding exercise routine which I follow with perseverance and effort and the results are visible. The young woman looks much thinner and is comfortable online with her new life, inspired by her mother Liliana de ella.