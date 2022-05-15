Galilea López Morillo: this is the film that changed the life of José Luis’ el Puma Rodríguez’s granddaughter

Galilea Lopez Morillo The 26-year-old has become a phenomenon on the network as he continues to add followers from all corners of the world. The only granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez captivates Internet users with the best photos of her looks, poses, trips and family moments of her.

Galilea Lopez Morillo He has the habit of sharing a large part of his routine with his virtual fandom and on more than one occasion he has shown himself in the gym, a goal he set some time ago to lose weight, inspired by his mother Liliana who changed his physiognomy and style of life with a gastric sleeve.

Related news

Galilea Lopez Morillo Unlike her mother Liliana, her aunt Lilibeth and her grandmother Lila Morillo, she does not belong to the world of entertainment but is dedicated to real estate administration and also shares with her public part of the work she does in the city of Miami.

Galilea Lopez Morillo. Source: Terra archive

Now Galilea López Morillo shared something more intimate with her followers and it was precisely the film that changed her life. Through her stories, the granddaughter of Puma Rodriguez wrote: “This movie changed my life when I was a girl.” It is nothing more and nothing less than the tape ‘The war of the worlds’.

Galilea López Morillo’s favorite movie. Source: instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

favorite movie of Galilea Lopez Morillo premiered in 2005, it was directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise who plays a divorced dockworker from New Jersey who is visited by his two children, little Rachel the role of Dakota Fanning and Robbie the role of Posted by Justin Chatwin. But just that weekend some aliens attack the earth.