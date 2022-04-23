Galilea Montijo, a modern mother in green and neon set in Hoy

Galilea Montijo, leaves in shock in a dress with large sleeves | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappears with a green checkered dress and large sleeves in a photo in which she shocked everyone by allowing herself to be captured in a profile photo.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, figure with a short dress in a light green color that has large sleeves that give greater elegance to the attire of the “tapatia“.

The showy garment of the “famous 48 year old“, mother of Mateo Reina Montijo, provided greater definition at the height of her waist with a crossed bow of the same fabric.

the pretty”Today’s driver“, He chose to combine it with sneakers in a more intense green, making a good match with a couple of accessories on his neck.

Galilea Montijo leaves in shock, in a dress with large sleeves. Photo: Capture Instagram



A silver and turquoise blue choker, in addition to some “earcuffs” style earrings, put together the whole look of one of the most modern mothers of the Hoy program.

The morning member of Las Estrellas where “Gali” Collaborating for more than 14 years, he stands out for his faithful taste for trends.

So even the “businesswoman” always surprises his loyal followers with some of the proposals that he houses in his clothing boutique, “Latingal boutique”.

On this occasion the “H model men“, also gave a twist to her hair style by wearing it in a low ponytail which she showed by turning her face.

Remembered in programs like “Vida Tv” and “Little gigants“The charismatic Instagram celebrity allowed herself to be captured in front of some neon blue figures on the postcard she shared a day ago, accumulating a total of 33,148 likes.

The comments and reactions did not wait for the actress of “The Grand Prize“, “Until money do us part” among other productions.

Gorgeous! WOWWW, Beautiful!!! Divine!, Hermosaaaaaaaa, It’s just that you can’t with such beauty, Our beauty you look beautiful, reads in the comments.