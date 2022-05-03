Galilea Montijo, a star with a radiant look in black

Galilea Montijo on video, dazzles with a dress of stars | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has modeled with great confidence many of the garments of her own fashion line and a recent video would leave more than one speechless when appreciating an outfit full of sequins in which a large number of stars can be seen on a black background.

A short dress full of glitter with a belt of the same fabric, were the key outfit that “presenter”Galilea Montijo appeared modeling in a video and which would cause quite a sensation from the official Instagram account of “tapatía”.

A faithful assiduous to fashion, a dazzling firmament covered the slender figure of the famous 48-year-old, born on June 5, 1973, Galilea Montijowho has become the main image of “latingal boutique“, who promotes a large number of garments combined very much in his style.

Galilea Montijo on video, dazzles with a dress of stars. Photo: Capture Instagram



An outfit from the “Dress Star” line at a cost of 4,500 pesos, which she matched with a couple of accessories that hang from her ear at a cost of 150 pesos, as for footwear, the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Little Giants” wore black leather boots almost to the knee.

It was the fashionable proposal with which Galilea Montijo He surprised the public and followers from his official Instagram account where 9.6 million followers follow in his footsteps.

Dress and earrings from @latingal_boutique. reads the description of the video of the collaborator of various variety and reality shows.

The “Today’s driver“He starred in a video in which he models the striking garment, which can apparently be found in the store, although it also appears on the brand’s official website.

Undoubtedly a trend that does not go out of style and with which “Gali“It gives the option of wearing it at any time of the day, that is how the morning member would dazzle during her participation in the set on this Monday.

It was an hour ago, when the video of the “H model men” appeared on the application and in which the various reactions of her fans among colleagues and the faithful public that follows in the footsteps of the “former beauty participant” were quickly concentrated.