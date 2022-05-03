Galilea Montijo and another driver end up with their hair

Galilea Montijo visits I fall over laughing and ends in a fight | Instagram

Galilea Montijo visited the program “I fall from laughter” and surprised the viewers after starring in a “fight” with one of the drivers, who even warned: “I’m going to get rid of her.”

Referring to the “TV presenter“, Galilea Montijo, who although she was amused during her visit to the program

It was last April 27, when Galilea Montijo and her colleague Michelle Rodríguez recreated a story that went from being funny to becoming an uncomfortable moment due to the comments of both participants.

In the midst of one of the program’s dynamics, both hosts gave the impression of struggling to overshadow each other. After a battle of words, tempers flared and Rodríguez would issue a strong warning to the “Today’s driver“who pulled the hair.

I’m going to get rid of her, said the collaborator of the “Las hijas de la malinche” program, referring to Montijo Torres during the alleged “discussion.”

In the end, both drivers apologized to each other and ended the game with a big hug, although that did not prevent speculation and comments from arising in which they questioned “if everything was real” or if it was a scene of jealousy for Michelle’s part.

However, so far, none of those involved have commented on it and it is also known that most of the games on the Televisa program are improvisations by the hosts and guests.

Just as on different occasions they have been able to appreciate the Hoy program, where the “entertainer”, Marttha Galilea Montijo Torres, born on June 5, 1973, has been collaborating for several years.

There have been several occasions in which the actress of “El Premio Mayor” has starred in alleged confrontations with some of her colleagues or guests who participate in the dynamics of the Las Estrellas morning show.