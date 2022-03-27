Galilea Montijo as a luxurious doll, falls in love in Hoy

Galilea Montijo as a barbie bratz falls in love with fans in a photo | Instagram

Galilea Montijo chose to wear very colorful clothes together with a luxurious pair of purple platforms, nothing more and nothing less from the Versace firm, the “tapatia“She models like a barbie on the Hoy show.

If we talk about style, one of the colleagues from Las Estrellas heads the list of the most fashionistas, the presenter Galilea Montijo attracts attention for her very particular choices.

One of the recent sessions of the “H model men” and other publications, shows Galilea Montijo with pink shorts, with a faded effect combined with a very light white blouse while appearing in one of the locations inside the morning set in which she collaborates.

Galilea Montijo, luxury on her feet with Versace platforms. Photo: Capture Instagram



The “Today’s driver“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has been in the production for more than 15 years, is once again the center of attention with an outfit that gives her a very youthful air and to which she added some other accessories such as a colored scarf purple which combined with the extra touch of color of his luxurious shoes.

It is not a secret that the woman born on June 5, 1973 has an extensive catalog of shoes from very expensive brands, on this occasion, “Gali” She models on platforms that are reminiscent of the models worn by bratz dolls.

With her hair loose and marked with curls, the television actress in productions such as “The Grand Prize“, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, became the target of several comments that its 9.6 million subscribers dedicated to the publication shared a day ago.

Always so beautiful we love you, Hermosaaaaa, Divine, The best in the world, La Gali baby, Preciosaaa, What a good outfit always beautiful, Hermosa.

It is read in some comments that came to the publication of the host of programs such as “tv life“, “Little Giants”, “TVO”, among many others who in the end accumulated 39,914 likes, among other reactions such as emojis of red, purple hearts, among other shows of affection from their loyal fans.