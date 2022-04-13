Galilea Montijo, as rarely, leaves everyone surprised

Galilea Montijo, reappears without filters and without a drop of makeup | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, who always manages to attract attention in her daily reappearances in her official accounts and in the morning paper, left everyone surprised and questioned about her new style, the “tapatia“He freed himself completely and decided to take a break.

With a completely different look, the “TV presenter“, Galilea Montijo, posted a recent postcard on the little camera application in which she looks like she has rarely been seen, without a drop of makeup and disheveled, the “Instagram celebrity” could not look more relaxed.

Of course, “Gali“, would cause great surprise among her faithful galisisters who are accustomed to the versatile styles that variety and reality show collaborator, Galilea Montijo, is used to modeling in the sessions that she shows to her large community.

It is a fact that the “H model men“He also goes through times when he prefers to highlight what nature gave him, without a drop of makeup, styled hair or any of his fashion outfits.

Galilea Montijo, reappears without filters and without a drop of makeup. Photo: Capture Instagram



The endearing presenter of “tv life“, “Pequeños Gigantes”, among many others, highlighted his simpler side from a postcard shared a day ago.

With tousled hair, and no trace of paint on her face, the remembered “tv girl“, born on June 5, 1973, who has collaborated in the broadcast of Las Estrellas for more than 14 years, surprised her subscribers who did not hesitate to applaud and praise her for her security before the camera.

With a photograph in which she only captured her face, the light of day from an exterior was a great postcard that fans of the actress of “The Grand PrizeThey thanked and responded with loving messages and 39,476 likes.

In many of the comments, they did not fail to reiterate that she looked “BEAUTIFUL”, Spectacular!!!, I love you, How beautiful, you look wonderful, Gorgeous tqmmmm, is read among the comments that can be seen in the publication.

It should be remembered that on different occasions, the “businesswoman” has sparked various controversies after being absent from the morning, on many occasions to take a vacation that she has published on her social networks.

The too”youtuber“He would have gone through strong health problems related to certain conditions of his heart, this, in the midst of strong controversies around his life, which possibly would have generated a lot of stress.

After confirming that the host of Hoy would not leave the program, Montijo Torres has continued in the production, also returning more frequently to his networks where he enjoys showing the latest trends and some of his luxurious fashion accessories.