Galilea Montijo attacks Today, how at the Oscars 2022?

Galilea Montijo, gave something to talk about in the middle of Hoy’s morning show when she gave a strong slap in the middle of the broadcast on the air. What happened to Arath of the Tower?

The presenterGalilea Montijo, left the audience of the Las Estrellas broadcast speechless, after planting a strong g0lp3 in the face of his partner, this, after he made a minimal mistake while playing a game in the middle of the morning.

It was in the middle of the dynamic "Pásale al Pizarrón", where the drivers compete to test their agility and intelligence, however, a small mistake that Arath de la Torre made, while asking the questions, unleashed the ridicule of all his companions and the reaction of the "tapatia".









After Tania Rincón and Andrea Escalona argued with the presenter, Galilea Montijoapproached her colleague and apparently annoyed gave him a g0lp3 in the face, which led to several laughs from those present.

It is worth mentioning that the one remembered in programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Little Giants”, among others, only touched her partner’s face in a very gentle way, this after “Gali” recreated the incident with Will Smith and Chris Rock , in the middle of the Oscars 2022 awards ceremony.

And it is that the “businesswoman“He did not miss the opportunity to joke about the moment that has given so much to talk about and has divided opinions.

So the famous 48-year-old, who stands out in the morning cast for her charisma, personality and occurrences, approached her colleague who also responded with the same reaction that Chris Rock manifested at the time after being “assaulted” by the actor.

Later, after continuing the game, it was the driver Tania Rincón who on this occasion made a mistake for what her teammates expressed in unison in a mocking tone: “The treatment does not work.”