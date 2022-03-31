Galilea Montijo changes to bohemian style in a photo shoot

Galilea Montijo in a bohemian ruffled dress falls in love with Televisa | Instagram

Galilea Montijo appears in a new postcard with a bohemian ruffled dress in a session that she shared with her loyal fans from a photo on Instagram.

the coquette presenter television, Galilea Montijo, once again surprised her public on social networks by sharing a photo in which she models a set that made her “magnificent”, according to the opinions of her loyal fans.

And it is that the garment of a color of a faint pink added to the shape and length, would favor to a greater extent the figure of the charismatic “youtuber“, who also anticipates what is new for this 2022 in terms of trends.

The “businesswoman“of fashion opted for a fresher style after having appeared just a day before in a long lace dress that added more centimeters and also a few years, now Galilea Montijo seems to have succeeded with a look that would make her look much more jovial.

Galilea Montijo in a bohemian frilly dress falls in love with Televisa. Photo: Capture Instagram



The famous 48-year-old is captured outside the corridors of Televisa in a postcard in which she showed off her profile, which also allowed her hair look to be appreciated, which she wore in a half-tail with volume at the back, leaving a few ribbons of hair in front.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres whoever was “H model men” and has participated in different advertising campaigns, he fell in love with his 9.6 million subscribers who did not hesitate to dedicate several flattering comments to Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Tania Rincón, Arath de La Torres, among others.

“Very beautiful, I loved the dress, How beautiful, Mu3ro de amor you are divine, Beautiful, That dress, Beautiful, You look incredible, Where so beautiful?, I love you, Our beautiful, Queen, Lady, how beautiful”

They were some of the comments that came from the publication of the remembered in programs like “tv life“Pequeños Gigantes”, “La Hora de la Papa”, who will venture into “Ritmosón Latino”, followed by other participations.

The one born on June 5, 1973, mother of Mateo Reina Montijoadded some pink heels in a lighter shade, which combined perfectly with the look she chose for this Thursday.

Undoubtedly, the faithful assiduous to fashion always manages to surprise in one way or another when choosing the outfits with which she appears in her sessions and the morning of Las Estrellas in which Martha Galilea has collaborated for more than 14 years.

On this occasion, the interpreter in productions such as “The Grand Prize“, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, among others, accumulated a total of 22,418 likes in the most recent image that he posted on his social network.