Galilea Montijo confesses that she left Televisa in an Eva outfit | Instagram

Strong revelations! The beautiful Galilea Montijo revealed in the middle of the Hoy program that she left Televisa dressed as Eva. The beloved host of the morning made her confessions in full broadcast.

Martha Galilea Montijo was wrong while revealing the name of the famous people who will be part of Your face sounds to me and that’s when the beautiful host of Today He confessed that he had been quite affected by the earthquake that occurred last Thursday and this was the reason for his mistake.

Andrea Legarreta shared with Fernando Reina’s wife that she did not even have time to be scared, because she was still caught outside Televisa and was in a hurry; however, they joked about the need for a bolillo for the scare.

Galilea Montijo She confessed that she “catch” the earthquake in the dressing room when she was destined to get dressed, so she came out “as God brought her into the world”, with very little clothing when listening to the seismic alert to quickly get to safety on the outskirts of the television.

Galilea Montijo confesses that she left Televisa dressed as Eva. Photo: Instagram.



On the other hand, Raúl Araiza shared that last Thursday the program today so they could have been more orderly when going out and sharing with their audience what was happening at that time, a situation that did not happen the last time they faced an event like this, because the morning was on the air and everyone left quickly to get to safety, little by little they were explaining to their audience what had happened.

The authorities assure that, fortunately, the earthquake of March 3 did not have major repercussions in Mexico; however, it was a strong scare for many areas of the country.

Just on Thursday, the Hoy program and more specifically, Andrea Legarreta were making headlines after it was confirmed that Galilea Montijo’s partner had been responsible for stopping the changes planned for the morning.

According to a YouTube channel, El Chacaleo, Legarreta would have intervened with top executives of Televisa to prevent the morning star of Televisa from changing producer and more specifically, to prevent the departure of his friend and colleague Galilea Montijo.

They assure that Andrea Legarreta would demand the permanence of Andrea Rodríguez as producer, leaving Alexis Núñez “dressed and rowdy” and stopping many changes, since it was rumored that he planned to completely renew the cast of Hoy, leaving the possibility of the permanence only of Legarreta and Tania Rincón if they agreed to lower wages.