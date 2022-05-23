Galilea Montijo faces rejection in Netas Divinas

Will Galilea Montijo say goodbye to Netas Divinas? For this reason | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has been involved in the midst of strong scandals in recent months, for which it would be one of the reasons that would make her leave the Netas Divinas program shortly after being part of the host team.

The “mexican presenterGalilea Montijo did not cause a very positive reaction after announcing the news that she would join the acclaimed Unicable program led by Consuelo Duval, Natalia Tellez, Daniela Mahagún and Paola Rojas.

After the strong criticism she received, her new companions have shown her “Today’s driver“, sorority and support, particularly from Consuelo Duval, who attacked those who were against her colleague of whom she assured: “They were not friends, but very soon they would be.”









However, this seems not to be enough for a certain group who are organizing in social networks to collect signatures and pressure the production so that the “exgirl tv” Get out of the Unicable broadcast, assured the show host and journalist, Michelle Rubalcava on the “MICHISmecito” program.

In the same way, he shares that from the YouTube channel they try to restrict those who comment against Martha Galilea Montijo, as surely happens with the filters on their social networks.

That is why Internet users have now sought other ways for their voice to be taken into account in production through signatures.

And it is that now, the rejection towards the “tapatia” It is no longer reduced only to scandals, but many consider that the personality of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres does not go with the program due to “her lack of intellect and speaking without thinking”.

With several years in the production company of San Ángel, the merits and experience of the also “TV actress” of “El Premio Mayor”, etc., are indisputable.

Which is not enough for many of those who follow the broadcast, who consider that the presenters who make up “Las Netas” are “fun, intelligent, prepared and do not wear masks.”

Being part of “Gali” of this broadcast would make the program lose its line and therefore “credibility”, they would point out some of the reasons that explain the reasons for these signatures in order to achieve their exit from the channel.

So far, the production has not issued any opinion on the matter but without a doubt, the members gave a warm welcome to the “businesswoman“, who said she felt very “happy and admired all the women with whom she would work, because they are warriors and above all very hard-working”.

“First of all, I want to thank you for the welcome. Many things move me, the first is being next to fighting women, warriors, mothers of different flavors, colors and who are hard workers,” he said.

I come to add to the fun of the public. She really wanted to do other things, very happy, but very grateful, indicated Galilea Montijo in her debut on the program.

It is a fact that the scandals have strongly affected and have tainted the trajectory of the “H model men“, who from being one of the most beloved Televisa colleagues became one of the most noted.

Even more so after the versions that were already circulating around its supposed links with certain rituals such as “Santeria”.

Later, the drops that spilled the glass were when her name appeared in the book of the journalist, Anabel Hernández: “Emma and the women of the narco”.

So also his friendship ties and alleged “shady deals” with Inés Gómez-Mont, (this according to the ex-mother-in-law of the ex-host of Tv Azteca) who is still a fugitive from justice, without mentioning some of the comments on the air from the morning of Las Estrellas that have made her the target of strong criticism.

As a result, the enormous sympathy that the endearing host of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes” would have generated in the public has been largely affected. Do you think she should leave the “Las Netas” program?