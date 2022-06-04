Galilea Montijo “has had a bad time”, reacts with tears

Galilea Montijo, between tears confesses in Netas Divinas | Instagram

Galilea Montijo ended up opening her heart in one of the recent broadcasts of Divine NetWith signs of tears in her eyes, the “tapatía” ended up confessing: “Yes, I had a very bad time.”

It all started in the section in which Las Netas are questioned and it was the turn of the presenter What would you say to your self 10 years ago? Galilea Montijo’s voice questioned.

For the also collaborator of variety and reality television programs, the question was a predicament since by then her colleague Natalia Téllez would have already moved her:

Oh, how strong, because Natalia’s sensitivity already hit me,” he stressed, to which Tellez replied: “Because you’re a bit the same, I feel.

Galilea Montijo, between tears confesses in Netas Divinas. Photo: Capture Instagram



The strongest moment for the colleague of remembered programs like “tv life” and “Little Giants” was when responding to these questions, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, in tears, would reveal how hard it has been to face the controversies and criticism in recent months.

Although it should be said that the famous 48-year-old did not mention it as such, the “Today’s driver“, he expressed that what he would say to his self from 10 years ago is that he recognize his merits and that above all “Don’t be afraid of anything, nothing happens, even if it happens”, he also stressed, it has cost him work “to encourage her same”.

Saying you’re cool at what you’ve done, good, bad, pretty, ugly, like it, don’t like it, it’s cost me, he pointed out

In the same way, he thanked for being part of projects like this: “That’s why God I think he sent me here, look,” he told his new companions in the program on the air.

It was Natalia Téllez herself who later took up the word and highlighted feeling “identified with the personality of”Gali“To whom I would surely have also made comments such as: He has a humor to all m@dr3, like that “vatillo” humor.

Immediately afterwards, today’s mother of little Emilia explained that the reason could be due to the situations that they have had to live: “It’s like a little seam there.”

“I’m like my mom’s mom”

Galilea Montijo shared details about her relationship with her mother, with whom she points out that there is a kind of reversed role after “she was raised by her grandmother” and she always saw the example of a mother who worked very hard.

She even highlights that when she is questioned about who does she look like? She mentions that she feels that her mother “being someone she admires a lot”, the “former beauty participant” shared that she has been working since she was 14 years old.

I’m not complaining about anything, seriously, she pointed out while wiping the tears that appeared on her face and reiterating how proud she feels to have gotten ahead and to have helped her own.

At the end, the actress of “El Premio Mayor” referred Natalia to join her team since they were both like a kind of men: We are like vatos to which Consuelo Duval could not help but make a joke about it that snatched laughter to all.