Galilea Montijo impacts posing in a swimsuit at 49

Mexico.- Recently, the Mexican driver Galilea Montijo celebrated her 49th birthdayreceiving all kinds of congratulations, compliments and messages of support, showing that the passing of the years is not an impediment to continue being the favorite female figure on Mexican television.

But not only that, extending her celebration throughout the weekend, the also actress born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, he went on a trip to the beachfrom where he shared a series of photographs, managing to place one on Swimwear as the favorite of her millions of followers, as she exceeded tens of thousands of likes in a matter of minutes.

Through his Instagram profile, Galilea shared a photo posing in a swimsuit of two pieces in white that revealed her impressive and enviable figure, which she preserves wonderfully, even at almost 50 years of agereceiving quite a bit of praise in the comments section of the post.

The most beloved driver in all of Mexico surprised everyone as she is rarely seen, posing in a swimsuit from the paradisiacal beaches of Acapulco, Guerrero, where she congratulated herself for celebrating another year of life and thanked everyone those who have been congratulating her and sending the best messages.

Galilea Montijo more impressive than ever in a swimsuit at 49 years old

The photograph was immediately filled with comments on behalf of her followers, friends, acquaintances and work colleagues, such as Andrea Legarreta, Yanet García, Michelle Vieth, Jolette, Andy Escalona and even La Chupitos, who celebrate the life of the artist.

Galilea Montijo has surprised everyone by staying young at almost fifty years of age, proving that age for her is just a number, because the years do not take their toll.

Another celebrity who has paralyzed everyone because of how well preserved she is is the host of the Hoy program, Andrea Legarreta, who at 50 years old looks much younger.

We recommend you read: