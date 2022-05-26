Galilea Montijo, in the “hippie chic” style, has a new vibe

Galilea Montijo models them with a crochet top and ripped jeans | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has adopted a garment that aims to dominate the catwalks this season, a crochet top and a pair of ripped jeans were the key to the new style “hippie chic” with which the “tapatía” was captured.

With a photo from her Instagram account, the famous “TV actress“, Galilea Montijo, would leave more than one of her millions of followers speechless from the platform where she accumulates 9.7 million followers.

Very “hippie” style, the “colleague of the stars” He walked the corridors of Televisa with his loose, half-wavy hair, a multicolored knitted top in which shades such as black, purple, yellow, green and blue predominated.

This barely covered the upper part of the silhouette of “Today’s driver”, leaving part of her abdomen visible.

A garment that ““former beauty contestant” She looks flawless at 48 years old, with the advantage of not having rolls in the waist area.

The one born on June 5, 1973, modeled an outfit from her own line: “latingal boutique“, from which the top can be purchased at a cost of 480 pesos, which apparently is discounted, like many of the garments that are offered, as promoted by the site.

The “H model men“she complemented her style with a group of short, skinny little chains that didn’t steal any attention from the starring piece itself, which was the knitted top.

It is worth mentioning that the endearing host of “tv life” and “Little Giants” has worn various styles of this garment that seems to become one of the favorites to deal with high temperatures.

The reactions and comments were swift for the actress from productions like “The Grand Prize“, “Loving you is my sin”, “Until money separates us”, among many more, in addition to other participations.

They were dannijo, Shanik Berman and Tania Rincón, collaborators of “Gali“In the morning, some of the first to comment on the publication towards Montijo Torres, whom they praised as

Bella, Hippie Chic Gali, Gorgeous, Top and accessories #Latingal, Omg, Beautiful as always, Beautiful, Beautiful, Pretty girl, Beautiful, You’re a doll I love you, But how beautiful, reads in the comments.

In the end, the postcard of the now member of “Netas Divinas” accumulated a total of 32,998 likes, among other reactions that were accompanied by emojis, flames and colored hearts.