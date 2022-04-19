Galilea Montijo is a hit in Hoy, in a short and fresh dress

Galilea Montijo, in yellow and lace, models in Hoy program | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, reappears in a postcard in which she appeared in a short yellow dress that gave her freshness and lace details that made her look very flirtatious.

The “TV presenter“, Galilea Montijo, was a hit from the morning set in which she has collaborated for more than 14 years, the “originally from Guadalajara”, modeled from an armchair with a garment that exposed her toned legs and arms.

A flirtatious yellow strapless dress with small printed flowers and white lace appliqués made her the target of endless compliments from her faithful “galisters”.

Galilea Montijo, in yellow and lace, models in Hoy program. Photo: Capture Instagram



The instagram celebrity With 9.6 million subscribers, she is one of the most popular and also one of the most controversial on Mexican television. Her memorable appearances on Vida Tv, Little Giants, La hora de la Papá, Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire, among others, consolidated her trajectory.

In addition to his long period as “Today’s driver“, the charismatic entertainer has won the hearts of a large audience that supports her and expresses their admiration on the screen and through various social platforms, despite the criticism she has generated on different occasions.

You are very beautiful, Beautiful, Our little sun, BEAUTIFUL, Hello I love you, We love you, The most beautiful, Precious, Beautiful! Perfect, But what a beauty love u, Beautiful, The most beautiful.

They were some of the comments that came to the publication of the actress from productions such as “The Grand Prize“, “Until money do us part”, among other melodramas.

The businesswoman She has become the ambassador of Latingal Boutique, a physical clothing store that she opened in the emblematic world E in Ciudad Satelite and for which she models some of the garments with which she sets new trends, always looking for a unique style.

From an armchair with very funny prints in “Patchwork” style, Montijo Torres, 48, sits in an image captured in profile in which some other details can be seen that complement the outfit with which he marked the beginning of the days of Lent .

With minimal accessories, and white strappy shoes, Martha Galilea Montijo, is captured in the photograph that she posted just a few days ago from the popular platform and in which she finished accumulating 67,921 likes, added to a large number of emojis and other warm messages.