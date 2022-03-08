Galilea Montijo is an accomplice! Uncover dark BUSINESS with Inés Gómez Mont

The controversy surrounding the former driver Ines Gomez Mont seems to have no end, after Interpol turned a red card against him to be searched in 150 countries, several members of the show business began to have accusations of possible complicity, among them, Galilea Montijowho is now back in the eye of the hurricane, after Aunt Bravoformer mother-in-law of Gomez Mont, revealed that both drivers have businesswhich turns on the alarms of the authorities again about the case that weighs against Inés.

It was during an interview that Aunt Bravo revealed that Galilea Montijo earned “carloads of money” for the business dirty they did Ines Gomez Mont and her husband, Ricardo Álvarez Puga, both are already being sought by the world’s authorities after they were accused of illicit enrichment and diverted funds in 2021 and to date they remain fugitives from justice worldwide.

Let us remember that, Galilee Monitjo He made a video where he came to tears after the accusations against him rose in tone, pointing out that the driver not only had ties to Ines Gomez Mont and its business dirty, but also had an affair with one of the leaders of the Arellano Félix Cartel, for which she had to momentarily leave the ‘HOY’ program, of which she is the host.

Before Ines Gomez Mont was investigated for the crimes she is accused of, it was very common to see her traveling with Galilea Montijo Enjoying the good things in life, he even gave a bag of 4 million pesos to the Guadalajara driver as a sign of friendship, for which Galilea was identified as an accomplice.

Is now Aunt Bravo who ignites the controversy again against Galilea Montijo by assuring that she is part of Inés Gómez Mont’s business for which she earned a lot of money. Javier Díaz’s mother, Inés’s ex-partner, is seeking at all costs to regain custody of her grandchildren.

Galilea came out crying without tears, I have two informant girls who worked in Inés’s foundation, but as always, when they work with her, she makes them sign confidentiality work. They want to talk but they’re scared, because I don’t know if it’s a bad thing or if it’s money laundering.

According to the former mother-in-law of Ines Gomez Mont, who in an interview revealed by YouTube’s ‘En Shock’, the host Galilea Montijo She was a close friend of her former daughter-in-law and was part of the business murky ones he made in Mexico. He pointed out that they accumulated a lot of money so they decided to launder the money through a foundation.

They came out with lots of money with Galilea and her husband at the Foundation, that’s why she set up a foundation

In addition, Aunt Bravo revealed that Inés Gómez Mont and Galilea Montijo They attacked other members of the show business such as Yadhira Carrillo, whom they insulted in a classist manner and because of her skin color, assuring that her outings and friendship were due to hypocrisy and that is why she fears for the health of her four grandchildren.