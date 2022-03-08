Galilea Montijo is an accomplice! Uncover dark BUSINESS with Inés Gómez Mont

The controversy surrounding the former driver Ines Gomez Mont seems to have no end, after Interpol turned a red card against him to be searched in 150 countries, several members of the show business began to have accusations of possible complicity, among them, Galilea Montijowho is now back in the eye of the hurricane, after Aunt Bravoformer mother-in-law of Gomez Mont, revealed that both drivers have businesswhich turns on the alarms of the authorities again about the case that weighs against Inés.

It was during an interview that Aunt Bravo revealed that Galilea Montijo earned “carloads of money” for the business dirty they did Ines Gomez Mont and her husband, Ricardo Álvarez Puga, both are already being sought by the world’s authorities after they were accused of illicit enrichment and diverted funds in 2021 and to date they remain fugitives from justice worldwide.

