Galilea Montijo, like good wines, celebrates her 49th birthday in a mini swimsuit and looks 30 | Special: Instagram

The charismatic presenter from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijopublished a photograph in which she appears posing in a mini swimsuit from the paradisiacal beaches of Acapulco and He showed that it is like good wines: he looks like a thirty-year-old at 49.

Galilea Montijo is celebrating her birthday in Acapulco, Guerrero, with her adorable family and recently published a pose in which she is seen dressed in a veri peri color two-piece swimsuit which he complemented with sunglasses and a yellow visor.

Former beauty queen, actress, presenter and businesswoman toasted with a glass of red wine from the shore of the beachshowing off her voluminous curly brown hair and light makeup with a natural finish that highlighted her tanned cheeks and full nude lips.

Galilea Montijo celebrated his birthday in advance with the production and his fellow cast members of the program “Hoy“, who decorated the forum of the successful morning show with flowers and balloons and surprised her with a stylish cake and a “women only” show.

The presenter originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, has captivated the national audience with her indisputable talent, her incomparable beauty and her charismatic personality in each broadcast of the longest-running morning show on Mexican television for the last thirteen years.

The stellar presenter of the program “Hoy” he is used to squandering his exquisite style from the Televisa forum dressed in classic, dramatic, romantic and avant-garde outfits from renowned fashion designers and exclusive pieces from her “Latingal Boutique” store.

Galilea Montijo She joined the new season of the Unicable program “Netas Divinas” as a host. along with Paola Rojas, Natalia Téllez, Consuelo Duval and Daniela Magún and since last May 4 she has shared personal experiences with the public.

The wife of politician Fernando Reina Iglesias He is one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment world and during his extensive career he has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic magazine covers and successful advertising campaigns.

Galilea Montijo has managed to consolidate her career in the entertainment industry over the last three decades and is currently considered one of the most talented, acclaimed and valued presenters of Mexican television.

