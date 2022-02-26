Galilea Montijo looks 30 in a top, miniskirt and tie dye blazer | Special: Instagram

The charming presenter from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo, squandered her exquisite style during the recent broadcast of program today and showed off her tiny waist and her shapely legs dressed in a top, miniskirt and an avant-garde tie dye blazer.

The charismatic host of 48 years old She paired a white circle top and mini skirt ensemble with a long tie dye print blazer and accessorized her outfit with silver accessories and white pointed stiletto ankle boots.

Galilea Montijo captivated the national audience from the forums of Televisawearing a tight ponytail on her long straightened brown hair and metallic makeup that highlighted her outlined cat eye, her tanned cheeks and her full pink lips.

The artist originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is one of the favorite hosts of Mexican television and usually looks spectacular in each broadcast of the program today dressed in exclusive outfits by renowned fashion designers.

During the last thirteen years, Galilea Montijo has captivated viewers with her charismatic personality, her stunning beauty, her exquisite style and her statuesque figure in each broadcast of the longest-running morning show on Mexican television.

As a faithful follower of fashion, Galilea Montijo opened her own clothing store called “Latingal” in an exclusive shopping center in the State of Mexico and is used to wearing clothing, footwear and accessories from her boutique during the successful morning of Televisa.

The wife of the athlete and politician, Fernando Reina Iglesiasis one of the most popular Mexican celebrities on social networks and has more than nine million followers on her official accounts that have accompanied her since her beginnings on the small screen.

Galilea Montijo shares through her official accounts each of the outfits she wears during the broadcast of the program today and has become an inspiration for his loyal fans who flatter his classic, dramatic, romantic and avant-garde outfits.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most beautiful, talented, charismatic and acclaimed presenters in the entertainment industry and has managed to remain in the public’s taste throughout her three successful decades of experience in the entertainment industry.