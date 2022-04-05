Galilea Montijo looks more curvy than Jennifer Lopez with a fitted orange outfit | Special: Instagram

The charismatic presenter from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijocaptivated the national audience during the recent broadcast of the successful morning show Hoy dressed in a vibrant and fitted orange outfit that accentuated her statuesque curves.

The 48-year-old driver squandered her exquisite style wearing a bold orange ensemble consisting of a sleeveless crop top with a cut-out in the abdomen and a midi pencil skirt and complemented her stylish outfit with gold accessories and high sandals.

Galilea Montijo showed off her voluptuous figure and her stunning beauty from the Televisa studio, showing off her long brown hair straightened with a side parting and metallic makeup that highlighted her cay eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

The former beauty queen, actress, presenter and businesswoman from Guadalajara is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and has more than nine million followers on her official accounts who usually praise her incomparable beauty and stunning figure.

For the past thirteen years, the presenter originally from Guadalajara, Jaliscohas captivated the national audience from the Televisa forums with his undeniable talent and charismatic personality in each broadcast of the longest-running morning show on Mexican television.

Galilea Montijo is one of the star presenters of the program today and usually exudes his exquisite style every morning from the studio of Televisa dressed in classic, dramatic, romantic and avant-garde outfits from exclusive brands and renowned fashion designers.

The politician’s wife Fernando Reina Iglesias She is one of the favorite hosts of the show business and throughout her extensive artistic career she has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most talented, charismatic, acclaimed and valued presenters in the entertainment industry and has managed to consolidate her career in the entertainment industry and remain in the public’s taste for the last three decades.