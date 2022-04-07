Galilea Montijo, luxurious in pink and black, falls in love with Televisa

Galilea Montijo falls in love in a skirt with hearts and black lace | Instagram

Galilea Montijo chose for this Wednesday a very casual and elegant outfit with which he fell in love in the corridors of Televisa by wearing a set of pink skirt and black hearts, a combination to which he added a pair of expensive matching sneakers that stylized the silhouette of the “tapatia“.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, reappears in a recent postcard from her Instagram account with a pink midi skirt outfit and black hearts that she wore matching a black lingerie-style blouse adding a wide belt that marks the area of ​​her waist.

Her loose semi-curly hair, and a few accessories brought a greater freshness to the outfit of the “H model men” who paraded through the corridors of Televisa captured in a standing snapshot in which you can see the pair of luxurious slippers that she wore matching the blouse and the details of the skirt, from the Giuseppe Zanotti brand.

Galilea Montijo falls in love in a skirt with hearts and black lace. Photo: Capture Instagram



The footwear, with a very colorful design with angel wings that extend above the ankle of the presenter of Hoy, and other remembered programs such as “tv life“, and “Little Giants”.

The cost of a pair of this Italian brand amounts to 520 Euros, (around 11 thousand pesos), according to the page, in which the inventory also shows them in combination with the golden wings.

The “TV actress“, who has tried to leave behind the criticism around his career and personal life, appears from a garden in the image he posted a day ago, and which accumulated 47,993 likes, among other reactions.

I love the loo. And with hair like this even more!!!,

The most beautiful

beautiful

I love you my love!

Beautifull

Beauty.

They were some of the comments dedicated to the interpreter of productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Until money separates us”, among others.

It is not a secret that the “tv girl“She likes to dress the best because although in recent years most of the outfits she has worn are from her clothing line: “Latingal boutique”, she has also been known about the eccentric wardrobe of the famous 48-year-old, same that would house other pairs of expensive brands such as Gucci, valued at 40 thousand pesos.

For years it has been circulating that Martha Galilea Montijo Torres is one of the “best paid on Televisa”, and in addition to the salary she receives on the broadcast in which she has collaborated for more than 14 years, the one born in Guadalajara has led various campaigns and advertising covers, among other collaborations.