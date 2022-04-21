Galilea Montijo, made Tuesday a great strawberry party

Galilea Montijo from “Strawberry Shortcake”, fell in love on Televisa | Instagram

Galilea Montijo touched the corridors of Televisa with the most requested fruity dress of the season, as “strawberry shortcake” fell in love in a shared session this Tuesday.

The “TV presenter“, Galilea Montijo, fell in love in the corridors of Televisa with a dress that had the print of the season with the protagonist strawberries.

A light long dress with a large frill below the knee, brought a fresh air to the look of Galilea Montijo who modeled one of the prints that come with force in the trends of this spring season.

Galilea Montijo from “Strawberry Shortcake”, fell in love on Televisa. Photo: Capture Instagram



For a moment, the flowers, the animal print and glitter have been relieved and it is the “businesswoman“, a faithful assiduous to the fashion, who today shows one of the tendencies that begin to dominate as they are the engravings with fruits.

Surely it will not be with the only garment with which “La Montijo” surprises its 9.6 million subscribers.

A set of pink accessories complemented the look of the “tapatia“, who has collaborated for more than 14 years in the broadcast of Las Estrellas, in addition to green sneakers.

Read also: Hoy program, former driver revealed his salary, “misery”

This while “Gali“, is captured in one of the corridors of the television station from where the Today’s driverwas showered with compliments and praise from his fans.

I love it!!, How cute!!!, You are beautiful, I love you, Beauty, My love, BEAUTIFUL, I love you my love, I love it! You look beautiful and radiant.

They were some of the messages dedicated to the endearing presenter of “tv life” , “Little Giants”, among other programs, which in the end accumulated 37,580 likes.

The “born on June 5, 1973”, always manages to give something to talk about, in recent years, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has become one of the most controversial figures of the show.