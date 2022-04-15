Galilea Montijo models like nobody else a mini yellow lingerie dress at 48 | Special: Instagram

The presenter from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijocaptivated the national audience during the recent broadcast of the successful morning show Hoy modeling like nobody else a yellow lingerie mini dress that exposed her shapely legs.

Flaunting her statuesque curves, the 48-year-old driver She wore a tiny yellow lingerie dress with a floral print in shades of pink which she complemented with a colored necklace and high sandals with thin white straps.

Galilea Montijo squandered her incomparable beauty from the Televisa studioshowing off her long brown hair in soft waves with a parting in the middle and metallic makeup that highlighted her cay eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

The former beauty queen, actress, presenter and businesswoman from Guadalajara She is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. and she has more than nine million followers on her official accounts who usually praise her incomparable beauty and her stunning figure.

During the last thirteen years, the presenter originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, has captivated the audience from the Televisa forums with his undeniable talent and charismatic personality in each broadcast of the longest-running morning show on Mexican television.

Galilea Montijo She is one of the stellar presenters of the Hoy Program and she usually exudes her exquisite style every morning from the Televisa studio dressed in classic, dramatic, romantic and avant-garde outfits from exclusive brands and renowned fashion designers.

The wife of politician Fernando Reina Iglesias She is one of the favorite conductors of the middle of the show and throughout his extensive artistic career he has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most talented, charismatic, acclaimed and sought-after presenters in the entertainment world and has managed to consolidate his career in the entertainment industry and remain in the public’s taste for the last three decades.