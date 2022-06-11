Galilea Montijo reacts to Diego Boneta and surprises everyone

Galilea Montijo sees Diego Boneta in Hoy and this is how he reacts | Instagram

Galilea Montijo did not hide her reaction when she saw Diego Bonet appear in the morning, with great enthusiasm drawn on his face, the “tapatia“He evoked beautiful memories that he shared with Luis Miguel’s actor in the Netflix bioseries.

The mexican presenterGalilea Montijo and her collaborators warmly welcomed Diego Boneta who arrived as a guest on the Las Estrellas program, the famous 49-year-old, was happy with her colleagues and even joked with Renata Notni’s current boyfriend.

I can no longer see you as an aunt! Martha Galilea Montijo Torres told the actor upon arrival at the broadcast.









The host of shows like “tv life“, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “La hora de la papa”, among many others, nostalgically recalled Boneta’s beginnings on television when the famous man was just beginning his career.

We have seen you here since you were 12 years old, oh you were a baby!” exclaimed Galilea, who would be one of the most excited.

That is why seeing him make a man and reaping several successes at 31 years old, the legendary “Today’s driver“, born in 1973, commented that she felt almost like an “aunt”, although she can no longer be after seeing her transformation, she hinted with jokes referring to how handsome she looks.

But now you’ve grown up, I can’t see you as the aunt anymore…well, as the libidinous aunt,” he joked and laughed.

For his part, the 31-year-old Mexican singer also expressed his feelings after walking through the corridors of Televisa, which he considered his second home.

I am happy, I walk through the corridors and so many memories come to me, Televisa is my home, everything started here with Fame Code, with Alebrijes and rebujos, and I feel so proud and happy because this is where I started, he pointed out.

In the middle of the talk, the “businesswoman“49 years old on June 5, he did not miss the opportunity to immortalize this moment in a photo he shared from his Instagram account where the person in charge of interpreting Luis Miguel himself in the bioseries authorized by the Sun of Mexico appears next to the cheerleader of “tv life” and other programs.

You have no idea how happy your success gives me!!! @diego always talented, handsome, Lord and so simple #yadije kisses to his family, can be seen in the text that accompanies the snapshot of “La Montijo”.

The talented actor responded to the post with emojis of faces blowing kisses to the “H model men“, followed by other reactions where some of the 9.7 million followers of Montijo Torres dedicated hearts and showered both with affection.

Likewise, it would also arouse some envy from the fan club of the actor from Mission SOS, and many other productions, who highlighted how “lucky and grateful he felt” to return to what would have been the beginning of his career.

In addition to sharing his experience working with Gloria Estefan, Andy García, among other figures in the new project of “El Padre de la Novia”, a completely different facet from the character of “LuisMi” that he played with such success.

After this, the also “member of Netas Divinas“He questioned his relationship with the actress, Renata Notni and stressed that at first he did not imagine them together:

I’ll tell you something, I didn’t imagine them together and the day I saw them together, I said my God, you do things perfectly, you’re both gorgeous and we’re very happy to see you.

The “Mexican” drew a smile on his face and responded briefly about how this stage in his life made him feel: “I’m happy,” he said.