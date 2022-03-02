Galilea Montijo reacts to rumors of her alleged infidelity with Maca Carriedo

Galilea Montijo / Mexico Agency

Galilea Montijo took with a great sense of humor the comments that have emerged on social networks in relation to the fact that she was unfaithful to her husband with Maca Carriedo, who was her former partner on the program Today.

While one of the sections of Televisa’s morning began, Shanik Berman began to compliment Montijo and lift the sack, at which time the native of Guadalajara said: “Tate, don’t touch me because remember that …”.

On the other hand, Andrea Legarreta commented: “Ah yes!, now you’re poking, poking and letting mana hit… I’m very offended, you’ve known me mana for a long time, and you’ve never even thrown a bow at me”. To which Gali replied with a big smile: “You’re not my type, right?”.

Subsequently, Erik Rubik’s wife stated: “Out of joke, in a good way, you have to be more responsible with the information that they sometimes release to attract attention, you have to be more responsible and respectful with the information.”

In the same way, Galilea stressed: “And the colleagues from the press now that they dedicate themselves to investigating more, that is, you have done it (Shanik), but YouTube is already a medium where you can go out and say anything and They all get on the train, it’s the saddest thing, instead of investigating what their job is, they give a window to strangers who already on YouTube can say whatever you want.

Supporting his colleague’s message, Legarreta added: “Inventing it, it doesn’t matter who gets hurt, it doesn’t matter, let’s make a scandal and then we’ll see who gets hurt…”.

Finally, Montijo attacked those who released said information about his alleged love relationship with Carriedo and pointed out: “As long as they have news (news), because they charge, those of YouTube, but hey, if they serve these (buttocks) to let them get paid, well come on boys”.

