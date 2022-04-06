Galilea Montijo shakes the Hoy program in a tight dress

Galilea Montijo raises the temperature in an orange dress | Instagram

Galilea Montijo dazzled everyone with a flirtatious orange dress that totally favored her slender figure and with which the “tapatía” made it clear that there are still curves!

the beautiful TV presenterGalilea Montijo, who stands out as a faithful assiduous to fashion, scored a great success with an orange dress that highlighted her beauty with which she shook the Hoy program on Tuesday.

Viewers and loyal fans of Galilea Montijo They witnessed the wise choice of fashion that earned the variety and reality show collaborator a shower of praise and compliments from her peers in the morning, in addition to her faithful 9.6 million subscribers on Instagram.

Galilea Montijo raises the temperature in an orange dress. Photo: Capture Instagram



The social media celebrity, who appears in a photo standing with a pair of purple walls that contrasted her colorful outfit. “Gali” wore with style and elegance one of the most predominant colors this season, a neon orange to which she added some gold accessories that together highlighted her tanned complexion and her slender figure.

The famous 48-year-old, born in Guadalajara, who jumped to fame after being crowned “the tv girl“, He chose to wear his hair that, as can be seen, almost reaches his waist thanks to the straight part of his hair that he showed in front.

The snapshot shared a day ago accumulated a total of 65,071 likes, added to various reactions in which the faithful “galisisters” dedicated emojis and affectionate messages to the endearing presenter of “tv life“, “Little Giants”, among many others.

These were some of the comments made by admirers of one of the “highest paid figures on Televisa” who collaborates in the broadcast of Las Estrellas for more than 14 years.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, born on June 5, 1973 would venture as a “youtuber“, who a few years ago had a channel in which he shared tips on fashion, exercise, among other topics related to lifestyle.

Now she has conquered other platforms such as Instagram where she captivates an increasing number of users to whom she shares proposals from her own fashion line, Latingal Boutique.