Galilea Montijo shows off sculptural curves in a leather dress with a lion’s mane | Special: Instagram

The charming presenter from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo, captivated the national audience during the recent broadcast of Programa Hoy dressed in a leather dress that accentuated her tiny waist and revealed her shapely tanned legs.

Galilea Montijo wore a sleeveless, double-breasted black leather dress with buttons and a matching square buckle belt that she combined with a printed T-shirt and complemented with silver accessories and high strappy sandals.

The 48-year-old host squandered her exquisite style from the corridors of Televisa, showing off her voluminous curly brown hair parted in the middle and smoky makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

For the last thirteen years, the wife of the athlete and politician, Fernando Reina Iglesiashas captivated viewers with his charismatic personality in each broadcast of the longest-running successful morning show on Mexican television.

Galilea Montijo is one of the star presenters of the program today and she usually conquers the public with her incomparable beauty and her exquisite style dressed in classic, dramatic, romantic and avant-garde outfits from renowned fashion designers.

The actress, presenter and businesswoman from Guadalajara is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and has more than nine million followers on her official accounts that have accompanied her since her foray into the middle of the show.

The artist originally from Guadalajara, Jaliscois one of the favorite hosts of the show business and throughout her extensive career she has starred in iconic magazine covers and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most beautiful, talented, charismatic and acclaimed presenters in the entertainment industry and has managed to remain in the public’s taste throughout her three successful decades of experience in the entertainment industry.