Galilea Montijo shows off shoes worth thousands of pesos | Special: Instagram

The charming presenter from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijocaptivated the national audience with her exquisite style during the recent broadcast of the Hoy Program dressed in a fitted leather dress that she complemented with shoes worth thousands of pesos. versace.

Galilea Montijo wore a black blazer dress with a deep V-neck and long puffed sleeves that she combined with a fuchsia pink bralette and complemented with black pantyhose and expensive pink platforms from the prestigious Italian fashion house valued at 33,600 pesos.

During the successful morning show on Televisa, the charismatic host of 48 years oldmodeled satin pumps with a square heel, a double platform, a rhinestone-embellished ankle strap and a gold-tone Medusa charm adding the signature touch.

Galilea Montijo squandered her incomparable beauty and showed off her statuesque figure, wearing a half ponytail in her voluminous brown hair in soft waves and metallic makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

The artist originally from Guadalajara, Jaliscois one of the favorite conductors of Mexican television and usually looks spectacular in each broadcast of the program today dressed in exclusive outfits by renowned fashion designers.

During the last thirteen years, Galilea Montijo has captivated viewers with her charismatic personality, her stunning beauty, her exquisite style and her statuesque figure in each broadcast of the longest-running morning show on Mexican television.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most beautiful, talented, charismatic and acclaimed presenters in the entertainment industry and has managed to remain in the public’s taste throughout her three successful decades of experience in the entertainment industry.

The wife of the athlete and politician, Fernando Reina Iglesiasis one of the most popular Mexican celebrities on social networks and has more than nine million followers on her official accounts that have accompanied her since her beginnings on the small screen.

As a faithful follower of fashion, Galilea Montijo opened her own clothing store called “Latingal” in an exclusive shopping center in the State of Mexico and is used to wearing clothing, footwear and accessories from her boutique during the successful morning show on Televisa.