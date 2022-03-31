Galilea Montijo slaps a partner in the live program, what happened?

The Guadalajara would have been desperate after a driver error.

March 30, 2022 08:51 a.m.

the slap that Will Smith he tipped Chris Rock It will continue to be very present in the memory of many for a long time and that is precisely why imitations of it have already begun to come out and the ‘Hoy’ program has not been the exception.

Slapping Arath de la Torre

The events occurred in the already controversial game of “Pass him the Blackboard”a section in which the hosts of the ‘Hoy’ program compete with each other to put their agility and intelligence to the test.

Everything was going on as usual when suddenly Arath, who acted as mediator, made a mistake when saying the questions; Somewhat annoyed, he proceeded to give the questions with his answers to show that he hadn’t given too many questions.

However, his mistake had been that he had actually misread, so his classmates started making fun of him. It was at that moment when Galilee took advantage of the moment to pretend to give him a slap in the face like the one Will would have given Rock in the Oscar awards.

It should be noted that the famous barely touched Of the tower Well, it was only a parody of the intense moment that was experienced in the last edition of the award ceremony.