Galilea Montijo: the driver’s accident that could leave her hospitalized

The driver Galilea Montijo 48 years old is one of the most popular women in Mexico and every day she shows off her talent and beauty on the small screen through her program ‘Hoy’. She also maintains permanent contact on social networks with more than nine million and a half of her fans.

Galilee Montijo. Source: Terra archive

Galilea Montijo She always wears impeccable looks and shows them on the social network of the little camera where her fandom takes note to imitate her. She also has a privileged figure as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition, which is supervised by a health professional.

Mini dresses, tights, bodysuits, blazers, and high-heeled and platform shoes are some of the garments that Galilea Montijo combine for your looks. Now the driver announced in her Instagram stories that she has a fracture in one of her feet, which she calculates could have occurred when walking on a shoe.

Galilee Montijo. Source: instagram @galileamontijo

“Do you need an X-ray without leaving home? They are wonderful,” he wrote Galilea Montijo while mentioning a health services company. Then, she showed a plate of her foot and placed next to a laughing emoji: “What I was missing, fracture, winning as always.”

Galilee Montijo. Source: instagram @galileamontijo

This is the only information that has come out so far, but now Galilea Montijo You will have to see a specialist doctor to inform you how to continue and if it is necessary to be put in a cast or surgically intervened with a consequent recovery.