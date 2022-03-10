Galilea Montijo, the Greedy Garridos are back, announces

Galilea Montijo, a photo “behind bars” leaves them in shock | Instagram

Galilea Montijo left everyone in shock at one point when she reappeared behind bars in her recent return to the small screen.

The TV presenterGalilea Montijo would have shared one of her most recent projects, her recent return to acting shows her from a cell and causes a strong impact.

Do you remember me, I’m Lorena Garrido and more than 10 years ago, my sisters and I lost our freedom for betting on greed…Relive it with me only on Unicable mentions “tapatía” from a commercial.

It would be one of the scenes from the series “Muj3r3s as3sinas” in which Galilea Montijo will be part of the cast of the series that will soon be broadcast on television and of which some capsules are already circulating.

The “H model men” figure in a prison outfit, her hair badly combed and her wrist bandaged as she shuffles a deck of cards in her hand.

It was 12 years ago that the “tapatia” He participated in the successful series where he plays one of “The Greedy Garridos”, who supposedly pays a sentence after having taken a man’s life.

It should be remembered that Galilea Montijo Torres faces a strong controversy since the arrest warrant issued against Inés Gómez-Mont, whose former mother-in-law, Tita Bravo, shared the “dirty business” in which “Gali” would be extremely “involved”, he mentioned.

After Tita Bravo assured that the “friend of Galilea Montijo“He was already in Mexico, he stressed on Jorge Carbajal’s channel, “En Shock Live”, the mother of Gómez-Mont’s ex, left the “H men’s model” very badly, assuring that he used his “ex-daughter-in-law” to obtain economic benefits.

In addition, he pointed out that the friendship between the actress of “The Grand Prize“, “Until money separates us”, among others, and the former host of Tv Azteca, “was false” and only for convenience.

Something that was already rumored after recalling controversial statements by the presenter of “Los25+” against the collaborator of “tv life” and “Little Giants” who he insulted in one of the past Ventaneando programs in which he called her “Doña T3ibol”.