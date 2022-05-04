Galilea Montijo ventures into a frozen experience

Galilea Montijo, with ice therapy, joins more famous | Instagram

Galilea Montijo joined a great challenge by enduring a few minutes inside a container with ice, the “tapatia” He tested his resistance and ended up celebrating it on social networks.

Although it was not an easy time for the mexican presenter, Galilea Montijo, the collaborator of Las Estrellas did not give up and in the end she met the challenge of remaining submerged in several pieces of ice for a few minutes, a very frozen experience! which in the end would leave her very satisfied.

Surprisingly, Galilea Montijofulfilled the task after following the advice of some of his colleagues such as Michelle Renaud, whom he thanked in his publication in which he celebrates for the time he endured in this “first attempt” from which he came out well.

My 1st try on Ice! I managed 2:25 THANK YOU @michellerenaud for your help and advice #tafuerte But I’m going for more!!!, reads the publication of the famous 48-year-old.

Galilea Montijo, with ice therapy, joins more famous. Photo: Capture Instagram



In the scenes of the video the moment in which the “businesswoman” who wears a white beach outfit when entering a bathtub while being helped by someone who takes her hands as she enters very slowly.

the face of Galilea MontijoShe said it all, it would not be an easy task, but in the end she managed to stay for a considerable time, which encouraged her to try again, as she shared.

So surely, her fans will remain very attentive at the time of the second attempt by the beloved cheerleader of “tv life” and “Little Giants”.

Meanwhile, cheers and messages of support were not lacking on this occasion from friends and collaborators close to the “H model men“, was his partner in the morning, Tania Rincón, the first to react.

That, he commented followed by a red heart.

Gali!, declared astonished @karla_gomezr

However, she would not be the only one surprised since several of the “galisisters” also commented with emojis with surprised faces, and they were very interested in what they questioned the born on June 5, 1973, Martha Galilea Montijo, about the where he had bought the little tub.

@gali.montijoo I want to buy one,

Hello @gali.montijoo hey where did you buy the container and what is it called?

While other users highlighted the courage and resistance of the actress of “The Grand Prize“, “Until money do us part” and other productions on the small screen, one more famous that adds to this technique that apparently attracts great benefits.

That’s my skinny

There is no way that brave chikaza ugh!

You are strong!!!

champion

It can be seen in the comments and in the end, the “Instagram celebrity” accumulated a total of 72,480 likes, among which Livia Brito also reacted.