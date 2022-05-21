Galilea Montijo, was the queen of green with a crochet top

Galilea Montijo, in crochet top shows how to combine it | Instagram

Galilea Montijo became the queen of green and reappears with a crochet top combined with matching pants and sneakers in the same shade.

One of the spring colors was the protagonist of a complete outfit that the presenter, Galilea Montijo, wore in one of her most recent postcards on Instagram.

The “Today’s driver“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has become an Instagram celebrity, who steals more and more hearts in the midst of her various participations.

Galilea Montijo, in a crochet top stands out with a new style. Photo: Capture Instagram



About to reach 10 million followers on the platform, Galilea Montijois a faithful fashion regular and frequently shares content in which she shows some fashion proposals after becoming the ambassador of her brand, Latingal boutique.

In a standing photo, the imposing silhouette of La Montijo captured the eyes in addition to earning 49,475 likes by being captured in full body where she showed clothes and accessories in addition to exposing the marked area of ​​her waist.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague did not take long to receive reactions and comments towards her postcard, one of them was from Erick Rubín’s wife who commented: “Tssss”.

While in others reactions such as emojis of faces, hearts and flames are appreciated, added to other messages such as that of “the weather girl” @iamyanetgarcía: “Wowwww”.

This and other compliments highlighted the well-remembered presenter of “tv life” and “Pequeños Gigantes” who modeled a “top green” with a cost of 570 pesos and a pair of “neon shoes”, with a price of 1,050 pesos.