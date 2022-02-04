Gallarate, fraudulent bankruptcy: seizure of 230 thousand euros. Via home and garage in Cardano





GALLARATE – Bankruptcy with fraudulent bankruptcy. The two suspects, brother and sister resident in Cardano al Campo, try to sell the apartment and garage after having emptied the company’s accounts without paying the creditors. And the kidnapping is triggered. The Financiers of the Provincial Command of Varese, delegated by the Public Prosecutor of Busto Arsizio, have implemented the preventive seizure decree, issued by the Gip of the Bustocco Court, di an apartment of about 260 square meters with an adjoining box for a total value of 230 thousand euros in the availability of the persons subjected to investigations.

The failure

The service activity starts from a delegation of investigation aimed at ascertaining the causes of the failure of a company capital declared bankrupt in 2019, established in 2014 active in the paper packaging wholesale sector.

The investigations of the Gallarate-based company focused on the analysis of the substantial banking documentation from which, for the years from 2014 to 2018, there has been an uninterrupted spill of the bankrupt company’s financial resources through massive cash withdrawalsin the absence of a valid justification.

The money trail

The economic-financial police followed the “Money track” to reveal the criminal design that led to the bankruptcy of the company, through the systematic failure to pay debts to the tax authorities and social security institutions, the drainage of money from company current accounts to unduly finance another company attributable to the same suspects, as well as for the taking out of mortgages in the name of “Nominees”.

The investigation activity, which saw the financiers also engaged in meticulous bank investigations, allowed not only to ascertain the methods of use of the distracted sums, but also to bring the seized properties back into the direct availability of the suspects, overcoming the fictitious screen of the formal owners of the apartment, considered by the judge a fraudulent expedient to allow the suspects to acquire the profit of the distracting bankruptcy.

Apartment for sale

The urgency of the seizure was in fact determined by the advertising by a real estate agency the sale of the properties now seized to avoid the definitive collection of the profit to the detriment of the patrimonial guarantee towards creditors. The operation of the Fiamme Gialle to protect economic legality was developed by leveraging the specific functions of economic-financial police and allowed to contrast distortions to competition, market freedom and the economic system as a whole, that damage companies, professionals and creditors who operate in compliance with the rules.

The measure was carried out in the preliminary investigation phase and that, by the principle of the presumption of innocence, the guilt of the persons subjected to investigation in relation to the affair will be definitively ascertained. only in the case of an irrevocable sentence of conviction which would be followed by the compulsory confiscation of the assets seized in favor of the treasury and creditors.

gallarate fraudulent bankruptcy seizure