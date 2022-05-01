Entertainment

GALLERY | Carlos Vives falls in love with El Salvador with his vallenato

Carlos Vives did not keep anything in El Salvador

As part of his “Después de Todo Vives” tour, Carlos Vives performed on the night of Friday, April 29 at the Cuscatlán Stadium with a show full of energy and lots of vallenato.

Dozens of his fans entered the stadium to be part of the party, despite the fact that at one point it was drizzling.



Before going on stage, the audience enjoyed the music of the 16-year-old Salvadoran singer, Javi Mendoza, who sang songs by Maluma and Camilo such as “Sobrio” and “Vida de Rico.” In addition to presenting original songs such as “I hope” and “How would it be?”.

Around 10 pm, Carlos Vives took over the stage and started the show with his popular song “Ahí llego yo”.

Mayte Montero, the woman who inspired Carlos Vives’ song “Pa’ Mayté” and who was part of Carlos Vives’s group, La Provincia, was one of the musicians who accompanied Vives during the concert.

Carlos Vives was happy and surprised by the incredible reception and warmth of his Salvadoran fans who were present at the concert.

Vives, who is preparing to release his next album “Cumbiana II”, included in his repertoire many of his classics such as “Fruta Fresca”, “Carito”, “Pa’ Mayté”, “La Tierra del Olvido”, “Déjame Entrar”, to the themes of his most recent albums such as “Corazón Profundo”, “Vives” and “Cumbiana”.

The producer of the event, Producciones Roma, had six seats available for sale: American Express, Platinum, VIP, Preferential and General seats, which were sold out to a full house.

